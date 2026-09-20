“Huwag sanang isisi sa mga guro o sa mga video games ang trahedyang ito para lang pagtakpan ang kapabayaan ng pamahalaan,” ACT Philippines Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.

“Kailangan na kailangan natin ang mga guidance counselors at mga mental health at psychosocial programs, pero nasaan na ito?” she added.

The 18 September shooting at Banga National High School left three people dead, including the suspected gunman, and seven students injured, according to the Banga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The group cited the creation of 10,000 School Counselor Associate I positions under the 2026 budget, but said the number remains inadequate relative to the public school population.

ACT said that while about 5,000 guidance counselors were registered as of early 2026, fewer than 1,000 were employed by the Department of Education (DepEd) across roughly 50,000 public schools.

It also cited limited security coverage, saying only 31.7% of public schools had security guards as of mid-2026.

Bernardo said the government should prioritize education and student support services instead of relying primarily on security measures.

“Isang counselor para sa bawat 2,600 na mag-aaral nationwide, kulang na kulang na nga ang bilang ng counselors at seguridad sa mga paaralan, tatapyasan pa ang pondo ng edukasyon,” she said.

As of 31 January, there were about 5,000 registered guidance counselors nationwide, but fewer than 1,000 were serving under DepEd, which has more than 45,000 schools, according to Education Undersecretary Wilfredo Cabral.

To address the shortage, DepEd created 10,000 School Counselor Associate I positions for 2026. These are new regular and permanent positions intended to provide frontline mental health and psychosocial support, learner referrals and other services while assisting school counselors.