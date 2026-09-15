Duterte is facing three counts of grave threats before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98, presided over by Judge Maria Angelica P. De Ramos.

De Ramos has denied the defense’s motion seeking her inhibition from the case and tentatively set Duterte’s arraignment for 9 October.

Meanwhile, Remulla said he would travel to France to take action against Co, whom authorities have linked to alleged kickbacks from flood control projects.

Remulla said the Department of the Interior and Local Government would oppose Co’s application for asylum and push for the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice against the former lawmaker.

Co has been accused of being a conduit in an alleged scheme involving about $1 billion in kickbacks from flood control projects. The allegations remain subject to legal proceedings.