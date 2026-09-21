Explaining his position on the matter, the lawmaker said that Duterte had vowed to “promote” the Constitution when she took her oath of office.

The particular law that the Vice President had allegedly violated was contained under Article VII, Section 13 which set restrictions on high-ranking public officials from having business interests outside of their office–regardless of whether the same engaged in government.

“The President , Vice-President, the Members of the Cabinet, and their deputies or assistants shall not, unless otherwise provided in this Constitution, hold any other office or employment during their tenure,” the legal provision read.

“They shall not, during said tenure, directly or indirectly, practice any other profession, participate in any business…they shall strictly avoid conflict of interest in the conduct of their office,” it added.

On Monday, prosecutors called to the stand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official Atty. Gerardo Del Rosario who brought documents related to the reports of companies linked to Duterte and her husband Atty. Manases “Mans” Carpio.

One of the 18 companies included in Del Rosario’s offer of testimony, the panel presented a summary report on Metro City Chow Foods Corporation where Duterte is indicated as a member of the company’s Board of Directors and an associated person.

It was identified that Duterte had a share of 20 percent from the company, paying a subscription of P50,000 from a period of 2022-2024–a period wherein she was already Vice President.

‘First piece of the puzzle’

With the panel continuing its presentation on the alleged unexplained wealth of Duterte, House trial spokesperson Robert Ace Barbers said that Del Rosario’s testimony was simply the “first piece of the puzzle.”

Echoing a sentiment of Adiong, Barbers said that the prosecution was about to transition into the “exciting part” of their presentation to prove their allegations contained in Article II.

“So for this morning, we saw that it was very clear that the evidence that was presented and laid out supported our allegations,” he said.

Among the anticipated witnesses in the coming days is Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte who prosecutors have said would be testifying on transactions between Gencorp Industries, Inc. and his office.

It is worth noting that Gencorp Industries, Inc. was placed among the business interests of the Vice President in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth.