The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday reported that it hosted the Commission on Audit (COA) for the 2026 COA Entrance Conference on 17 September at Camp Aguinaldo, marking the formal commencement of the annual audit engagement and reaffirming the AFP's commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound financial management.

The conference was presided over by AFP Chief of Staff General Antonio G. Nafarrete and Norina Rose L. Yao, OIC-Supervising Auditor, Audit Group F-GHQ, AFP.

During the conference, the COA audit team presented the objectives, scope, and timeline of the 2026 audit, as well as the documentary requirements and records to be examined during the review.