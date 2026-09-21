The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday reported that it hosted the Commission on Audit (COA) for the 2026 COA Entrance Conference on 17 September at Camp Aguinaldo, marking the formal commencement of the annual audit engagement and reaffirming the AFP's commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound financial management.
The conference was presided over by AFP Chief of Staff General Antonio G. Nafarrete and Norina Rose L. Yao, OIC-Supervising Auditor, Audit Group F-GHQ, AFP.
During the conference, the COA audit team presented the objectives, scope, and timeline of the 2026 audit, as well as the documentary requirements and records to be examined during the review.
In his message, Nafarrete underscored the AFP's responsibility as steward of the resources entrusted by the Filipino people.
“Every peso entrusted to the AFP represents the trust of the Filipino people. We are accountable not only for complying with the rules that govern the use of public funds, but for ensuring that every resource is used responsibly and for the purposes for which they were provided,” he said.
Through its continued engagement with COA, the AFP reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance in the stewardship of the Filipino people's resources.