Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said in his message for the ICC that understanding of solid waste management has evolved over the years.

“But regardless of how many ‘Rs’ we add to the framework of reuse, reduce, and recycle, there is one ‘R’ that makes all the others possible: this is our responsibility,” he said.

“Responsibility transforms policies into practice. It turns technology into solutions. And it turns individual actions into national progress,” the Secretary pointed out.

Data form the DENR revealed that more than 36,000 participants joined cleanup activities in Metro Manila at 11 sites, including Baseco Beach, Manila Bay Dolomite Beach, Manila Ocean Park, Pasig River in Barangay 836, Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park, SM by the Bay, Tanza Marine Tree Park, Bagumbayan North, Marikina River, Solaire Coast and ASEANA Business Park.

According to DENR, food wrappers, paper and plastic cups and plates, polystyrene foam - commonly referred to as styrofoam, food containers, straws and stirrers, and other discarded materials were among the waste collected.

“The waste was weighed, sorted and recorded by type, generating data that can help identify marine litter patterns and guide waste-management interventions in areas where they are most needed,” the agency noted.

The Philippines’ participation for the ICC was spearheaded by the DENR National Capital Region (NCR), Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB), Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) and Manila Bay Coordinating Office, in partnership with DENR regional offices, local government units and other stakeholders.

The nationwide cleanup in 2026 has mobilized more than 104,000 volunteers and collected more than 466,000 kilograms of solid waste as reported by the DENR.