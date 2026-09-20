The section had already suffered washouts during tropical cyclones in 2025. Recent downpours again caused damage and flooding in parts of the mountainous municipality.

Municipal and barangay officials joined personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways, other government agencies, uniformed services, the private sector and local volunteers in clearing debris and repairing the road over two days.

Local officials said restoring access was crucial to reconnecting isolated communities, allowing the movement of goods and ensuring emergency services could reach residents.

The effort echoed a similar community response in August 2024, when a major road collapse along Halsema Highway in Barangay Gambang cut off access for farmers, travelers and vehicles transporting essential supplies in northern Benguet.

More than 100 volunteers, including farmers, municipal employees, miners and uniformed personnel, mobilized under the traditional spirit of binadang to help restore access.

Working with equipment operators and engineers, volunteers helped construct a riprap support structure and secure permission from landowners for a temporary bypass.

The effort allowed a temporary road for light vehicles to open in less than a week, restoring a vital transport link for agricultural products and basic goods.