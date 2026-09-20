Officers seized from the suspect approximately 1.02 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated value of P6,936, along with various drug paraphernalia. The confiscated items were submitted for forensic examination.

The suspect, a 49-year-old businesswoman, is in the temporary custody of the Pudtol MPS. She faces charges for violating Sections 11 and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which cover possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.