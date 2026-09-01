“Nais natin magbigay ng pagkakataon para magbago ang ating mga mag-aaral, ngunit hindi natin kailanman ikukumpromiso ang kaligtasan ng nakararami. Ang paaralan ay dapat maging ligtas at tahimik na lugar para sa lahat,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

Under the guidelines, serious offenses such as repeated bullying and online harassment may result in suspension of up to five days and referral to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). A second offense may lead to non-readmission, while a third may result in exclusion.

More severe offenses, including acts causing serious physical harm, bomb threats and dangerous hoaxes, carry heavier penalties. An offender may be barred from readmission on the first offense, permanently excluded on the second, and referred to law enforcement authorities.

School heads may also impose a preventive suspension of up to 30 days while an investigation is ongoing if a learner is considered a continuing threat to campus safety.

DepEd clarified that non-readmission prevents a learner from enrolling in the following academic year but allows the student to complete the current school year. Exclusion, meanwhile, removes the learner from the school’s active rolls, with learning continuity to be provided through alternative educational interventions.

The policy likewise requires schools to act when bullying or other safety threats are reported. Child Protection Committees must investigate incidents, protect victims and provide mental health and psychosocial support to affected learners.

The guidelines also establish a graduated response based on the severity of an offense. Minor infractions generally call for a written reprimand, parental notification and counseling.

For bullying cases, teachers handle initial behaviors that may precede bullying. More serious cases are elevated to the Learner Formation Officer, who recommends action to the school head. High-risk offenses are resolved by the school head, who imposes the corresponding sanction.

DepEd said schools must coordinate with the Philippine National Police, DSWD, local governments and communities when cases require intervention beyond the school.

The department also warned that administrative penalties do not preclude criminal liability or other interventions by authorities when an offense violates the law.

“Kung ang isang estudyante ay gagamit ng dahas, mananakit, magdadala ng patalim o baril, mag-aaksaya ng oras sa paggawa ng bomb threat jokes o pranks, o patuloy na mambubully ng kaklase, hindi natin ito papalampasin,” Angara said.