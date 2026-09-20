He said political dynasties in the Philippines have become “widespread, concentrated, multi-positional, and flexible.”

According to Leonen, political families may simultaneously hold executive, legislative and even party-list positions, use overlapping offices to preserve their influence, and shift across institutions when one avenue narrows.

He distinguished between “vertical” or “thin” dynasties, in which relatives succeed one another in the same political position, and “horizontal” or “fat” dynasties, in which members of the same family simultaneously occupy several government posts.

Leonen added that when at least five members of a clan are politically active, such a “fat” dynasty may be described as “obese.”

He cited the Dutertes as an example of both forms.

Leonen pointed to the succession of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in the Davao City mayoralty as an example of a “thin” dynasty.

He also cited the family as an example of a “fat” dynasty, noting that in 2022, Sara Duterte was vice president, Paolo Duterte represented Davao City’s first district, Rodrigo Duterte was Davao City mayor and Sebastian Duterte was vice mayor.

The Romualdez family was similarly cited by Leonen as an example of a “fat” dynasty.

At the opening of the 19th Congress, Martin Romualdez became House speaker while his wife, Yedda Romualdez, served as a TINGOG party-list representative.

Leonen noted that in the 20th Congress, Martin and Yedda Romualdez and their son Andrew Julian Romualdez were all in public office.

He also cited the family’s presence in Tacloban City, where Ferdinand Martin “Marty” Romualdez Jr. became a city councilor, while his relative Alfred Romualdez was reelected mayor and Alfred’s son Raymund Romualdez was elected vice mayor.

Leonen said the concentration of political power within families could affect electoral competition, accountability and access to public service.

“The constitutional prohibition against political dynasties is not merely symbolic or accidental,” Leonen said. “It was designed to address the concentration and perpetuation of political power in the hands of a few entrenched families, and to widen meaningful access to public service for others outside such familial networks.”

He said each year of legislative inaction allows political inequalities, patronage and other problems associated with concentrated political power to persist.

The Supreme Court earlier unanimously ruled that Congress committed grave abuse of discretion by failing for 39 years to enact an enabling law against political dynasties as required under Article II, Section 26 of the Constitution.

The decision, penned by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, directed Congress to comply with its constitutional duty to enact an anti-political dynasty law at the earliest opportunity.

Leonen agreed with the ruling, saying Congress’ prolonged failure to act constituted a continuing breach of its constitutional duty.

He stressed, however, that Congress retains the authority to determine how political dynasties should be defined and prohibited because the Constitution leaves the definition and scope of the prohibition to legislation.

Leonen said the Constitution should “frame our politics, not politics of the few constraining our Constitution.”