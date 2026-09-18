During the final question-and-answer round, Santos was asked whether social media brings people closer together or pushes them farther apart. Instead of dwelling on its negative side, the Filipina beauty queen focused on how digital platforms can become powerful instruments for connection when used responsibly.

“I believe social media can make people unite when we use [it] with a purpose,” Santos said, explaining that online spaces provide opportunities for people to tell their stories, inspire others and build meaningful connections.

She then brought the conversation closer to her personal advocacy, SOPH HEART, an initiative centered on empowering Indigenous communities, particularly young people.

For Santos, having a platform also comes with the responsibility to make her voice matter.

“I want to use my voice and to influence others because I am a woman with an elite heart, and I am destined to lead,” she declared before ending her answer.

Her response highlighted the message she carried throughout the competition: that visibility becomes more meaningful when it is connected to advocacy and service.

Santos’ triumph also continues a remarkable chapter for the Philippines at Miss Elite World. Her victory follows the international success of fellow Filipina Juyvel Anne Saluta, giving the country another consecutive crown in the pageant.

With the title now hers, Santos begins her reign with more than a crown to carry. She also takes with her the advocacy she proudly introduced on the international stage—using her growing platform to amplify stories, encourage the youth and champion the communities at the heart of her cause.