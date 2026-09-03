According to the organization, the unexpected shift stemmed from concerns involving obligations under its agreement with the original host country. MGI said certain requirements involving accommodations, production and other operational aspects of the competition were not delivered according to the standards stipulated in the arrangement.

The organization emphasized that providing high-level hospitality and production is crucial not only to mounting an international spectacle but also to protecting the welfare and comfort of the delegates throughout their stay.

Efforts were reportedly made to resolve the concerns before the decision to leave India was reached. MGI ultimately concluded that transferring the competition was the most appropriate course of action for its candidates, personnel, partners and other stakeholders.

Thailand will now become the center of Miss Grand International 2026, with the competition scheduled to run from September 18 until October 10.

The change represents a significant logistical undertaking, with preparations now shifting to Thailand just weeks before delegates are expected to begin their international pageant journey.

Specific venues, competition activities and the revised calendar have yet to be revealed. MGI said additional information concerning the Thailand leg will be released through its official channels.

Despite the sudden change of host country, the organization is moving forward with the 2026 edition, setting the stage for another battle among international delegates seeking one of global pageantry’s prominent titles.

For the Philippines, attention will remain firmly on Angelica Lopez as she prepares to carry the country’s colors at Miss Grand International 2026—this time with Thailand serving as the backdrop for her pursuit of the crown.