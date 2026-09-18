PhilSA stated, “Expected debris from the rocket launch was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zone (DZ): approximately 25 NM away from Puerto Princesa, Palawan, and 19 NM away from the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park. This drop zone is within Philippine archipelagic waters.”

The Long March 12 rocket was launched from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan, at around 8:32 a.m. PhST on 17 September 2026.

Details of the rocket’s drop zone were disclosed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning of an “aerospace flight activity.” PhilSA disseminated a pre-launch report to relevant government agencies and authorities before the launch.

Unburned rocket debris, such as the booster and fairing, is designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space. While the debris was not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas, falling debris poses danger and potential risks to ships, aircraft, fishing boats and other vessels passing through the drop zone.

There is also a possibility that the debris could float in the area and wash toward nearby coasts. Additionally, the possibility of an uncontrolled reentry into the atmosphere of the rocket’s upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time.

As global launch rates continue to accelerate, debris shed during staging events and the uncontrolled reentry of large rocket upper stages pose growing hazards—not only to other spacecraft but also to civil aviation and populations on the ground.

The Philippines invites international partners to explore how the region can develop coordinated protocols and capabilities that protect both its space assets and people on the ground.

PhilSA reiterated its advice for the public to inform local authorities if suspected debris is sighted. The agency also cautioned against retrieving or coming into close contact with these materials, which may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.