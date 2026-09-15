The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Tarlac safety captured and rescued an 8-foot, 6-inch reticulated python (𝘔𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘴), after residents alerted authorities to its presence in Tarlac City.

In a social media post on 15 September 2026, the personnel from the BFP Tarlac safely captured the 8-kilogram snake and coordinated with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) through its Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) in Tarlac for its turnover.