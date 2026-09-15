The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Tarlac safety captured and rescued an 8-foot, 6-inch reticulated python (𝘔𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘴), after residents alerted authorities to its presence in Tarlac City.
In a social media post on 15 September 2026, the personnel from the BFP Tarlac safely captured the 8-kilogram snake and coordinated with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) through its Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) in Tarlac for its turnover.
PENRO Tarlac Chief Jowell Dellosa said the sighting may be associated with increased wildlife movement during the rainy season, when flooding and changing environmental conditions can drive animals such as pythons closer to human communities.
The python was subsequently transported to Clark Safari in Pampanga, a DENR-accredited wildlife rescue facility, where it will undergo assessment and receive appropriate care.
DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo reminded the public to report sightings of wild animals to local authorities or the nearest DENR office instead of attempting to approach or capture them.
He noted that the reticulated python is classified as Least Concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but emphasized that wild animals should still be handled only by trained personnel to ensure the safety of both people and wildlife.