“The latest statement of the Communist Party of the Philippines–North Central Mindanao Region is another attempt to glorify an armed struggle that has brought decades of violence, suffering, and wasted lives to Northern Mindanao,” Dema-ala said.

“Too many lives have been wasted for an armed struggle that offers nothing but more death and destruction,” he added.

The CPP-NCMR said Tuesday that Lastimosa was among four NPA members killed in a clash with government troops in Barangay Bakingking, Esperanza, on Saturday.

The group described Lastimosa as a longtime cadre who had been involved in the communist movement since the early 1980s. It said she was from Bugo, Cagayan de Oro City, and had worked as an organizer among the youth, workers, urban poor and farmers before becoming a party cadre and NPA officer.

The Army’s 4th Infantry Division identified Lastimosa, also known as “Rheda,” as secretary of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee and a key NPA leader in Northern Mindanao.

Dema-ala accused the communist movement of continuing to exploit young people, students, farmers and vulnerable communities for its armed campaign.

“Our young people should be in classrooms, pursuing their dreams and building their future, not being deceived, recruited, radicalized, and eventually exposed to armed conflict. Students are not cannon fodder. Our communities are not recruitment grounds,” he said.

Dema-ala said the Army would continue operations aimed at protecting communities and preventing recruitment into armed groups.

“The people of Northern Mindanao have seen through this deception. They deserve peace, security, education, livelihood, and development, not another generation consumed by violence in the name of a failed armed struggle,” he said.