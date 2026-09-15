TACLOBAN CITY — The lifeless body of a man who jumped from San Juanico Bridge on early Sunday morning was found floating on the waters off the town of Babatngon on Monday, 13 September 2026, at around 10:30 in the morning.

Police Capt. Mardy Serna, chief of the 805th Maneuver Company which is based at the foot of the bridge on the Tacloban side, said the deceased was positively identified by the common-law partner and the patrolling personnel who witnessed the said incident.