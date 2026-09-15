TACLOBAN CITY — The lifeless body of a man who jumped from San Juanico Bridge on early Sunday morning was found floating on the waters off the town of Babatngon on Monday, 13 September 2026, at around 10:30 in the morning.
Police Capt. Mardy Serna, chief of the 805th Maneuver Company which is based at the foot of the bridge on the Tacloban side, said the deceased was positively identified by the common-law partner and the patrolling personnel who witnessed the said incident.
Serna said personnel of the 805th MC who were conducting routine foot patrol operations within the premises of the bridge saw the man when he jumped from the bridge at around 5:41 AM on Sunday.
The man, estimated to be around 20 years old was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.
The police personnel immediately coordinated with the concerned line agencies such as the Bureau of Fire Protection, Tacloban City Police Office and Tacloban City Rescue Unit for the conduct of search and retrieval operation.
The operation went the whole day until evening on Sunday but the body was not found.
On Monday morning, the authorities were alerted of a report of a floating body off Barangay Guintigian, Babatngon, the town north of Tacloban.
Authorities went to the area and confirmed that it looked similar to the man who jumped off San Juanico Bridge. The domestic partner of the man confirmed the identity.