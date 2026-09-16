NAGA CITY – The suspect in the shooting of a driver of a passenger van was arrested Tuesday, 15 September, in Lupi town in Camarines Norte, hours after he held up the vehicle in Basud, Camarines Norte, the Philippine National Police Region 5 said in a statement Wednesday, 16 September.

Follow up investigations on the suspect unveiled his involvement in another shooting incident in Bato, Camarines Sur, on Monday, 14 September, the statement said.

The suspect was arrested at about 5:35 p.m. at Purok 1, Barangay Napolidan, Lupi, around eight hours after he robbed the van passengers and shot the driver at around 9:30 a.m. on he Metal Bridge in Sitio Dagang, Barangay Tuaca in Basud.

Seized from him was P24,000 cash, three cellular phones, and a wallet, which police believe may have been taken from the victims of the robbery, the Camarines Norte police said. The police also recovered a loaded caliber .45 gun, a steel magazine, and six additional pieces of live ammunition.

According to witness statements, the suspect was a passenger of the UV Express van traveling from Naga City to Daet, Camarines Norte. The suspect allegedly instructed the driver to stop and declared a holdup but the situation escalated when the suspect stood up and opened the vehicle door.

“When the driver suddenly drove the vehicle forward, allegedly attempting to cause the suspect to fall, the suspect reportedly fired a shot at the driver, hitting him in the chest,” the Camarines Norte police said, quoting witness statements. The suspect then fled on foot toward the mountainous area of Bicol Natural Park straddling the Camarines Sur-Camarines Norte border.

The timely response of the passengers, who worked together to take the driver to the nearest hospital, saved the driver’s life. He is now in stable condition and recovering from his injury.

Verification through the Investigation Solution Automatic Verification (ISAV) system disclosed that the suspect also shot and wounded another man at a drinking spree in Barangay Pagatpatan, Bato. Investigation continues to determine the suspect’s alleged involvement in other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, appropriate criminal cases are being prepared against him.