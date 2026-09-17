Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro has once again called the statement from Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp that she is ready to take over as president “delusional” if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. decides to step down.

“Kaya ba nila agad-agad na pinagri-resign ang Pangulo? Normal at natural ito sa mga kaalyado at alagad ng Bise Presidente. Pero kung kakayanin niya sa ngayon na pumalit kay Pangulong Marcos Jr., seryoso ba ito?” Castro asked in response to a question from a Palace reporter during a briefing on Thursday.

She maintained that the Palace is not taking the statements seriously.