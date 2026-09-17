Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro has once again called the statement from Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp that she is ready to take over as president “delusional” if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. decides to step down.
“Kaya ba nila agad-agad na pinagri-resign ang Pangulo? Normal at natural ito sa mga kaalyado at alagad ng Bise Presidente. Pero kung kakayanin niya sa ngayon na pumalit kay Pangulong Marcos Jr., seryoso ba ito?” Castro asked in response to a question from a Palace reporter during a briefing on Thursday.
She maintained that the Palace is not taking the statements seriously.
“I said this already; it is absolutely delusional,” she said.
To recall, Duterte called for Marcos’ resignation during a rally with supporters last week.
Meanwhile, Castro also reacted to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent public appearance during a status conference at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, saying the former Philippine leader appeared to be in good condition and ready to face his case.
“Unang-una, sa mga kababayan natin, nakita naman po natin na maganda naman po ang kalagayan ng dating Pangulong Duterte. At nakita naman namin na mukhang accepted naman niya po na magtuluy-tuloy ang hearing sa ICC,” she said.
Arrested and flown to The Hague in March 2025, Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity over alleged killings during his time as president and Davao City mayor.