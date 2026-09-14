PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility that has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, 14 September, the LPA was located about 3,185 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA also issued a thunderstorm watch at 10 a.m., with thunderstorms possible over Greater Metro Manila within the next 12 hours.

Authorities are also monitoring dam water levels as weather conditions continue to be assessed.

The public is advised to continue monitoring PAGASA updates.