NEW DELHI, India — Malacañang on Thursday fired back at Vice President Sara Duterte after she accused President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of being a drug addict, shameless and ungrateful during a rally at the Quezon City Hall grounds.

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro questioned Duterte’s state of mind when she made the remarks.

“Was she in a lucid interval at that time? Nasa tama ba syang wisyo, nasa tama ba syang pag-iisip? Baka po ito dala ng sleepless nights and anxiety kaya hindi na sya nakakapag-isip ng maayos at nakakapag-mensahe ng naaayon sa pagiging bise-presidente. Lumalabas ang totoong Sara Duterte,” Castro said during a briefing here.

Castro then addressed several accusations raised by Duterte against the President.

Duterte had claimed that the arrest of Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez was merely “drama,” an assertion Castro rejected, saying the public saw Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla serve the arrest warrant on Romualdez at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

“It was immediately served to Romualdez. Mas may drama po ang naganap noon sa Quezon City Hall of Justice Annex kung saan ang bise presidente na diumano ay takot ngunit isang oras halos nasa labas, open at hindi nagpapakita ng anumang takot,” Castro said.

Castro also cited Remulla’s earlier claim that Duterte wanted to be detained at Camp Crame instead of immediately posting bail for the bailable grave threats charges against her.

Remulla had also alleged that Duterte’s camp sought photos involving handcuffs and detention, while authorities instead deployed an unarmed female police team and allowed her to undergo the legal process.

“Malamang, doon nanggagaling ang frustrations dahil ang kanyang nais na script ay hindi umubra, hindi nabenta ng mga matitino nating opisyal sa CIDG, DILG at PNP,” Castro said.

Impeachment

Duterte also criticized the impeachment proceedings against her, saying they had no factual or legal basis.

“Matagal na po kayong hinihintay, madam bise presidente na magbigay ng inyong depensa pero nananatili kayong nasa likod ng inyong mga lawyers. Ang hiling ng tao po, kayo mismo ang mag-deny ng mga lahat ng resibo na nakapangalan sa kung kani-kanino na hindi man lang nabanggit na ito ay mga aliases. Mga malalaking ginastos na hindi maipaliwanag at mga napakamamahal na mga safe houses. Kailangan po ng taumbayan na marinig ito mula sa inyo, dahil hinihintay niyo na ang isang bloodbath,” Castro said.

The Palace official said the impeachment complaints against Duterte were based on evidence presented by prosecutors.

Castro also challenged Duterte to address recurring flooding in Davao City while the Marcos administration pursues cases against those allegedly involved in irregular flood control projects.

“Dahil ang mga kababayan natin sa Davao City ay naghihirap po dahil sa recurring issue of flooding. Kahit ang engineering department po ninyo ang nagsabing kailangan ng short-term at long-term solution pero hindi nyo po ata natugunan nung Pangulo ang inyong ama at hanggang ngayon na ang Mayor at Congressman ay mula sa inyong pamilya,” she said.

Drug allegations

On Duterte’s accusation that Marcos uses illegal drugs, Castro turned the issue back on the Vice President and cited previous statements by former President Rodrigo Duterte about his use of marijuana and fentanyl.

“Inamin mismo ni dating Pangulong Duterte na sya ay gumagamit ng marijuana at inamin nya rin na ang kanyang paggamit ng fentanyl ay inabuso nya dahil masarap daw ang pakiramdam, cloud 9 ang feeling. Nung umamin ba ang kanyang ama, tinawag niya ba itong adik o bangag? Huwag nyo itong ipahid kay Pangulong Marcos na syang nagtatrabaho, umaaksyon, at hindi puro pagbabakasyon,” Castro said.

On Duterte’s corruption accusations against Marcos, Castro said the Vice President should instead answer the allegations raised in the impeachment proceedings against her.

“So you better answer that,” Castro said.