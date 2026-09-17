TABUK CITY, Kalinga — The Kalinga provincial government, together with various sectors, has tightened security measures and shifted affected students to alternative learning modalities following renewed hostilities between the Butbut and Tulgao subtribes, both of Tinglayan municipality.
The decision follows an emergency meeting convened by Kalinga Governor James Edduba to address safety concerns and minimize educational disruptions. The outbreak occurred despite a 90-day ceasefire agreement previously established by local officials, tribal elders and stakeholders to resolve the ongoing dispute.
Several higher education institutions across the province have adjusted operations to safeguard their students and staff. Saint Louis College of Bulanao in Tabuk City enhanced campus access protocols to protect its 48 Butbut and 24 Tulgao students while transitioning coursework to its online learning management system. Kalinga State University (KSU) deployed additional security personnel, installed metal detectors, increased vehicle inspections and requested an increased police presence on and around campus grounds.
Other tertiary schools are implementing similar precautions. The International School of Asia and the Pacific installed additional closed-circuit television cameras, noting that no students are currently residing on campus. Kalinga Colleges of Science and Technology (KCST) transitioned affected students to modular instruction, while St. Tonis College Inc. shifted to remote lessons using its digital management platform.
The Department of Education (DepEd) Kalinga division modified basic education delivery based on local community conditions. Students in Santor and Anonang, located in Rizal municipality, as well as learners in Tulgao who are restricted from leaving their homes, are receiving alternative learning modules. Elementary students in Cadao and Anunang continue attending in-person classes within their local areas. In Butbut, schools remain open for in-person instruction, though affected personnel have transitioned to work-from-home setups.
To further accommodate displaced secondary students, Edduba proposed temporarily transferring Tulgao high school learners to facilities in Nambaran, which currently host Butbut students. Higher education leaders were instructed to maintain strict safety protocols while preventing academic delays.
Law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations into the recent escalation. Police Lt. Col. Domingo Gambican reported that investigators and Scene of the Crime Operations teams are gathering evidence to determine which group initiated the confrontation, trace firearm positions and clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. Brig. Gen. Rhenante Salvador emphasized the necessity of establishing accurate facts and ensuring both parties abid