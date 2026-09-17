TABUK CITY, Kalinga — The Kalinga provincial government, together with various sectors, has tightened security measures and shifted affected students to alternative learning modalities following renewed hostilities between the Butbut and Tulgao subtribes, both of Tinglayan municipality.

The decision follows an emergency meeting convened by Kalinga Governor James Edduba to address safety concerns and minimize educational disruptions. The outbreak occurred despite a 90-day ceasefire agreement previously established by local officials, tribal elders and stakeholders to resolve the ongoing dispute.