During the dialogue, however, the oppositors expressed varying positions. While some called for the event to be totally banned, others sought modifications that would allow the celebration to continue while addressing their concerns.

Carl Paolo Corpuz, the festival’s main organizer, explained that horror, in the context of the festival, refers to an artistic genre expressed through films, literature, photography, costumes and visual arts.

He said the event does not promote satanism or blasphemy and that the Halloween parade has been family-oriented since it began in 2011.

The parade features characters from pop culture, movies, literature and Filipino television shows and has attracted cosplay enthusiasts and fans from Baguio and other parts of the country.

For this year, the 25 October parade will take place along Session Road, as in previous years, followed by a program at People’s Park featuring a costume contest and trick-or-treat activity for children.

Corpuz also clarified that the phrase “turn Baguio into a horror capital,” which appeared on the festival’s website and social media pages, was not a formal proposal for the city to adopt such a designation.

He described it as a literary and marketing expression within the horror genre and said the organizers are open to modifying the branding.

Other festival supporters likewise expressed willingness to avoid overly graphic or bloody imagery and make the event more wholesome while retaining opportunities for families, children and participants to express their creativity.

Petitioners and other concerned citizens said the public nature of the parade requires consideration of its impact beyond the participants themselves.

Some school administrators raised concerns about the possible psychological and emotional effects of graphic and gory imagery on children and young people. Others said public activities should be anchored on character formation and should not normalize imagery involving death, demons and other negative themes.

Some proposed alternatives that would retain the creative and artistic aspects of the celebration while moving away from horror-centered themes, including a festival of light, lantern parade, or character and creativity festival.

Engr. Isabelo “Poppo” Cosalan, author of the Character City Ordinance and representing the Baguio Character Council, said the parties should work toward conditions acceptable to all and consistent with the city’s vision of being livable, inclusive and creative.

Former Department of Tourism-Cordillera Regional Director and Creative Baguio City Council co-chairperson Venus Tan also called for reconsideration of the “horror capital” branding, saying Baguio can maintain its identity as a creative city while keeping Halloween activities fun, wholesome and regulated.

Councilor Yuri Weygan stressed that the discussion should not become a conflict between the creative and religious sectors. He said children are impressionable and that possible modifications to the event should be considered while respecting the rights and views of all concerned.

Direk Ferdie Balanag described the situation as feeling like a return to the dark days of witch hunts, when individuals faced persecution based on mere suspicion, fear and superstition.

He emphasized that the Zombie Walk has formed part of the city’s tradition since 2011 and that portrayals of horror, the macabre, fantasy and the supernatural serve as creative and cultural expression rather than promotion of occultism or undermining of character.

He noted that Baguio is a diverse, creative and multicultural city, and while religious groups retain every right to express their concerns, those beliefs should not dictate the standards for permitting artistic events.

Netizens also weighed in on the economic and social dimensions of the debate.

One online comment pointed out that high moral standards risk keeping tourists away during October, which marks the tail end of the off-peak season, leading to smaller crowds at places like Burnham Park and reduced accommodation income.

The netizen criticized opponents who profit from city events while pushing for bans, suggesting businesses close their doors during the festival if they genuinely object.

Other online observers argued that the petitioners revealed a lack of consensus, as some demand total prohibition while others accept modifications alongside the organizers’ offers to reduce graphic elements and adjust branding.

They emphasized that artistic genres found in literature, film, theater and visual art cannot be labeled as inherently immoral simply due to theological disapproval.

The commentary urged the City Council to exercise restraint, balance legitimate youth protections with fairness and avoid letting religious discomfort dictate public culture. It also called on critics who view the festival as harmful to present legal or concrete evidence rather than theological assumptions.

Another netizen described the situation as shameful, expressing greater concern over individuals who present themselves as religious yet display judgmental attitudes and poor character.

The comment further questioned why opponents do not also call for a ban on school-based trick-or-treat activities, where children participate while wearing costumes.