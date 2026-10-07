“‘Yung dalawa ang nakapag-post ng cash bond,” Matibag said.

Leviste, Buencamino and Flaminiano face a case for alleged violation of Commonwealth Act No. 146, or the Public Service Act, filed by the Department of Justice.

The three are incorporators and corporate officers of Solar Para Sa Bayan Corp. (SPSBC), which allegedly failed to comply with obligations under its legislative franchise.

Matibag said the court has set the arraignment for 26 October.

Leviste, however, has yet to post bail because he remains outside the Philippines after leaving the country on 2 August.

“So si Leviste is considered at large,” Matibag said.

He added that the court has yet to acquire jurisdiction over Leviste until he voluntarily surrenders or is arrested by law enforcement authorities.

“Wala pang jurisdiction ‘yung court sa kanya until such time na voluntary magsurrender siya o maaresto siya ng law enforcement,” Matibag said.