Two co-accused of Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste posted bail on Wednesday, 7 October, while the lawmaker remains at large, according to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).
NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Hazel Iris Lafuente Buencamino and Irma Flaminiano each posted a P72,000 cash bond after Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 235 issued warrants of arrest against them and Leviste on 5 October.
“‘Yung dalawa ang nakapag-post ng cash bond,” Matibag said.
Leviste, Buencamino and Flaminiano face a case for alleged violation of Commonwealth Act No. 146, or the Public Service Act, filed by the Department of Justice.
The three are incorporators and corporate officers of Solar Para Sa Bayan Corp. (SPSBC), which allegedly failed to comply with obligations under its legislative franchise.
Matibag said the court has set the arraignment for 26 October.
Leviste, however, has yet to post bail because he remains outside the Philippines after leaving the country on 2 August.
“So si Leviste is considered at large,” Matibag said.
He added that the court has yet to acquire jurisdiction over Leviste until he voluntarily surrenders or is arrested by law enforcement authorities.
“Wala pang jurisdiction ‘yung court sa kanya until such time na voluntary magsurrender siya o maaresto siya ng law enforcement,” Matibag said.
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