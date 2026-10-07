The two sides signed an agreement recognizing seafarers' certificates issued under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers. The agreement replaces a 2001 bilateral arrangement to reflect amendments to the convention.

They also signed agreements on sports cooperation and the evacuation of Philippine nationals through Cyprus during emergencies.

“We discussed ways to strengthen political and economic ties, expand people-to-people exchanges, and enhance cultural cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments,” Lazaro said.

Lazaro thanked Cyprus for making its Estia evacuation facility available to Filipinos during the recent Middle East conflict and for endorsing the Manila Declaration on Seafarers' Human Rights, Safety, and Well-being.

More than 8,000 Filipinos live and work in Cyprus, according to the DFA.

Kombos cited the strong people-to-people links between the two countries and discussed broader cooperation between the Philippines and the European Union.

“The Philippine 2026 ASEAN chairpersonship comes at a defining moment in the region. I want to congratulate the minister for the great contribution [she's made]. Challenges are not limited to specific regions, but they become more interconnected than ever, especially in our region,” Kombos said.

“We are glad to have seen significant progress in the relationship between the European Union and the Philippines. The enhanced partnership and the substantial agreement reached in the EU-Philippine free trade agreement represent a historical achievement. As far as Cyprus is concerned, this will facilitate the growth in our economic relations,” he added.

Bilateral trade between the Philippines and Cyprus totaled $4.52 million last year, with Cyprus ranking as the Philippines' 113th-largest trading partner.