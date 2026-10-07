“Based on the documents that you have seen, whose signature appears in the manager’s check application?” defense counsel Michael Poa asked.

“Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Galvez replied.

“And the signature of Vice President Sara Duterte, does it appear?” Poa asked.

“I did not see her signature,” Galvez said.

Presiding Officer Francis Escudero later confirmed Sara Duterte’s signature did not appear in BPI’s inventory of pre-marked transaction documents, including those covering the opening and termination of time deposits and requests for manager’s checks.

Under BPI’s rules, a joint “or” account allows either account holder to transact independently. But Galvez confirmed that, for the account in question, Rodrigo Duterte could transact alone while Sara Duterte could not transact without the former president’s consent or signature.

Poa also sought to present a February 2026 letter he said he sent to BPI as Sara Duterte’s authorized representative, asking the bank to verify the existence of the account and other accounts.

The letter expressly stated that the inquiry was being made for verification purposes and should not be construed as an admission or confirmation of ownership, authority or beneficial interest in any account.

No recollection of BPI joint account

Sen.-judge Risa Hontiveros pressed the defense to clarify whether it was effectively pointing to former President Rodrigo Duterte as the person who owned and controlled a transaction involving a P41-million manager’s check.

Hontiveros cited a letter Poa sent to BPI seeking information about the accounts. The letter said the inquiry was solely for verification and should not be construed as an admission or confirmation of ownership, authority or beneficial interest.

“So ang kaugnay natin dito sa sulat na ito ninyo, Attorney Poa, ang pagkakaintindi ko kasi sa sinasabi ninyo so far, ang tunay na may-ari at may kontrol doon sa ginawa sa manager’s check na P41 million ay si Rodrigo R. Duterte at hindi si Sara Duterte. Okay, tama po ba ’yun?” Hontiveros asked.

Poa said Sara Duterte did not remember the account and had asked him to verify it after the accounts surfaced in congressional proceedings.

“I was asked by the Vice President to verify kasi hindi niya natatandaan na may ganitong account at wala daw siyang transaksyon,” Poa said.

“The point is, she had no participation in this,” he added.

Hontiveros then clarified that the defense was pointing to Rodrigo Duterte in relation to the transactions. Poa again qualified the position, saying he did not want to waive or prejudice the former president’s rights.

“I just don't want to prejudice also the former president and his counsel for any legal defenses they may have regarding these accounts,” Poa said.

Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura on Monday identified two transactions totaling nearly P18.9 million involving a joint account of Sara and Rodrigo Duterte. The transactions were a P9.79-million transaction in March 2011 and a P9.1-million withdrawal in April 2013.

On Wednesday, the BPI witness confirmed the existence of a P40.65-million time deposit opened under the names of Sara and Rodrigo Duterte on Jan. 22, 2010. The deposit was subsequently renewed 12 times and reached more than P41.7 million before the proceeds were credited to the BPI settlement account in March 2011.