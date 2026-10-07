The BFP cited that LGU Fire Trikes are initiatives of Local Government Units intended to augment and support BFP firefighters, “particularly in communities where access and mobility may be challenging.”

“Understanding the difference helps promote accurate information and a better appreciation of how BFP and LGUs work together to enhance fire response and public safety.”

The viral fire trikes or three-wheeled mini fire trucks associated with Nueva Ecija have recently sparked heavy online discussion due to misinterpretations regarding their cost and origin.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla and local reports clarified that the Local Government Unit (LGU) of San Antonio, Nueva Ecija, purchased these fire trikes independently. They were unveiled in July 2026 by Mayor Gege Salonga-Esquivel to navigate narrow alleys and quickly reach remote barangays during emergencies.

The LGU of San Antonio uses customized three-wheeled fire responder vehicles to navigate and suppress fires in narrow alleys, tight residential streets, and congested areas that standard-sized fire trucks cannot enter.

The LGU loaned these new fire trikes thru a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed on 13 July 2025 by Mayor Esquivel and the six barangay captains of Barangays Lawang Kupang, Cama Juan, Luyos, Panabingan, San Francisco, and Sta. Barbara.

Each unit of fire trikes has a capacity of 1,800-liter of water that can be immediately deployed to areas that larger fire trucks are unable to navigate thru. Made by Racal, these units have a blinker and horn that can easily be noticed while en route to the fire incident.

Having fire rescue units such as these fire trikes can help in the first step of emergency response by carrying water and providing immediate support while the barangay coordinates with emergency responders.