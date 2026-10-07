BAGUIO CITY — Tennis enthusiasts in Baguio and visiting players remain unable to practice their groundstrokes, net play and serves as the city's tennis court remains closed amid ongoing renovation works.

In an advisory, the Baguio City Sports Office informed the public that the local tennis court facility remains non-operational while construction continues. The office acknowledged the high volume of public inquiries regarding access to the grounds and thanked the community for its patience and interest.

The city administration said official announcements and progress updates on the facility's reopening will be posted on the sports office's official social media page.