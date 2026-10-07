BAGUIO CITY — Tennis enthusiasts in Baguio and visiting players remain unable to practice their groundstrokes, net play and serves as the city's tennis court remains closed amid ongoing renovation works.
In an advisory, the Baguio City Sports Office informed the public that the local tennis court facility remains non-operational while construction continues. The office acknowledged the high volume of public inquiries regarding access to the grounds and thanked the community for its patience and interest.
The city administration said official announcements and progress updates on the facility's reopening will be posted on the sports office's official social media page.
The P110-million renovation of the tennis court and parking building project at the Baguio Athletic Bowl began on 30 October 2022 under a 15-month timeline. Operational delays, however, prompted calls for the deployment of additional workers to speed up completion.
Despite the original bidding process being found legally compliant, the city government has taken steps to hold the contractor accountable for project execution issues.
The contractor faces punch-list orders to address identified construction deficiencies, resulting in more than P4.9 million in liquidated damages. The city government is also retaining about P26.2 million in project receivables until the contractor meets required compliance standards.
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