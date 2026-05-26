Groups question NAIA privatization in House hearing

“The privatization of NAIA was sold to Filipinos as the ‘golden ticket’ to modernization. But months into the deal, the public is now asking: modernization for whom? Certainly not for the ordinary traveler, worker, OFW or small entrepreneur,” said Romeo Sauler of the PUSO ng NAIA industry group.

Sauler criticized what he described as soaring fees, additional charges, business closures, layoffs, and infrastructure issues despite promises of modernization.

“Instead of relief and efficiency, what Filipinos got were soaring fees, additional charges, shuttered businesses, mass lay-offs, and even collapsing airport ceilings. Parang ‘new packaging lang, same old problems’ — except this time, the public is paying even more. Far more,” he said.

The group called for a full review — and possible revocation — of the concession agreement between the Department of Transportation and the New NAIA Infra Corp. led by San Miguel Corporation.

Stakeholders also questioned the absence of an independent consultant allegedly required under the agreement.

“More alarming is the apparent failure to uphold transparency and accountability from day one. Until now, the DOTr and NNIC have yet to appoint the required Independent Consultant — a direct violation of the agreement itself. In plain terms: ‘nagsimula na ang boxing pero wala ang referee,’” Sauler said.

During the hearing, organizers also provided updates on three petitions pending before the Supreme Court of the Philippines seeking to declare the privatization contract unconstitutional and void.

Legal counsels involved in the petitions argued that the issue extends beyond infrastructure modernization and directly affects millions of Filipino passengers, OFWs, workers, consumers, and taxpayers.

Representatives from consumer organizations, commuter groups, labor federations, migrant advocates, policy experts, and lawmakers attended the roundtable discussion to discuss possible next steps against the concession agreement.