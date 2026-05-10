Paraguay President arrives in Phl for official visit

Part of the itinerary of the Paraguayan President is a wreath-laying activity in Luneta Park on Monday, to be followed by an arrival honors by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang.

A bilateral meeting will also transpire with President Marcos, among other officials, to be followed by a State Banquet, as part of his official visit.

The visit of the Paraguayan leader marks a significant milestone in the strengthening of Philippines–Paraguay relations, as it will be the first presidential visit between the two countries, building on decades of constructive engagement and high-level exchanges over more than 60 years of diplomatic ties.

Paraguay is an emerging partner of the Philippines in Latin America, where both countries share common values rooted in democracy, the rule of law, and a commitment to international cooperation.

The Official Visit underscores the continued efforts of the Philippines to broaden its engagement with Latin American partners and diversify its economic partnerships.

The Philippines and Paraguay established formal diplomatic relations on 12 December 1962.

A known economist in their country, President Palacios was a former Central Bank of Paraguay, and as the Minister of Finance before he was elected in 2023.

He has also held teaching positions at various universities in Paraguay and the United States.