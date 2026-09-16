Tabares, who graduated with a degree in Education majoring in English, delivered a speech on behalf of the graduating scholars during the awards ceremony.

“When college came, I almost convinced myself it wasn't part of my future because I didn't want to be a burden to my family. Then GrabScholar came. It was never just about a diploma—it gave us a community that believed in us when it would have been easier to stop,” Tabares said.

She added that the opportunity had helped the scholars rise and encouraged them to extend the same support to others.

Tabares also served as a working student at Grab Iloilo for nearly three years, assisting drivers, transport network vehicle service applicants and passengers. She said the scholarship helped ease her family’s financial pressure and allowed her parents to devote more resources to household needs.

Since its launch in 2023, GrabScholar has supported around 2,000 Filipinos through three tracks: full college scholarships, assistance for school expenses and skills training for careers in the business process outsourcing industry.

The program has awarded 30 full college scholarships, provided school-expense assistance to 1,500 elementary and high school students, and equipped 400 individuals with skills and training for BPO careers.

The fifth batch of scholars includes Karl Ariel Pomaloy, Kc Donaire, Princess Belle Otero, Shainaia Chlouie Chua and Kent Lorenz Mayuman.

Supported by Grab’s GrabForGood Fund and implemented in partnership with Philippine Business for Social Progress and BagoSphere, the program provides support beyond tuition, including learning materials and living allowances, development programs, internships and career opportunities.

Grab Financial Group Philippines President CJ Lacsican said the graduates demonstrate how educational opportunities can extend beyond individual students.

“GrabScholar is one example of that mission in practice. Five graduates in, we’re seeing what opportunity can build when someone gets a real shot, with degrees earned, careers started, and doors opened that weren’t there before,” Lacsican said.

Philippine Business for Social Progress Executive Director Elvin Ivan Uy said the first graduating cohort showed what sustained investment in education could make possible.

“These scholars were not only given the opportunity to enter college, but the resources and guidance to stay the course and reach graduation,” Uy said.

Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See also highlighted the program’s focus on workforce readiness, saying its support for school expenses, tuition and skills training can help workers secure jobs, build careers and support their families.

Department of Education Undersecretary Edson Sy, speaking on behalf of Secretary Sonny Angara, meanwhile, reaffirmed the government’s support for public-private initiatives in education.

“DepEd is truly grateful to organizations like Grab Philippines that are more than willing to extend a helping hand and help us create more pathways for our learners to reach their full potential,” Sy said.

Grab Philippines said it will continue working with its partners to make education and skills development more accessible to Filipino youth as another batch of scholars begins its journey.