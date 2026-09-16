Initial investigation disclosed that at around 3:40 a.m., security personnel assigned to the establishment heard a noise coming from outside the premises. Upon checking, they noticed two small pieces of metal lying on the ground and proceeded to determine the source of the sound.

The security personnel reportedly saw the two suspects on top of the building and allegedly caught them in the act of removing portions of the establishment's signage.

The suspects were directed to come down, after which an inspection of a blue and black backpack allegedly in their possession led to the recovery of assorted metal parts. The recovered items were properly marked and documented and were estimated to be worth P123,000.

The incident is being investigated as an alleged violation of Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code (Theft). Pertinent documents are being prepared for referral to the Makati City Prosecutor's Office.