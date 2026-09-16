Two men were arrested by police officers for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10515, or the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013, after they were reportedly caught carrying cut telecommunications cable wires in Pasay City early Wednesday morning.
Nabbed were alias Roofer, 30; and alias Aljon, 32—both residents of Pildera II, Pasay City.
The suspects were initially placed under custody by barangay tanods at about 8 a.m. after they were reportedly seen emerging from a manhole while carrying cable wire and a metal hacksaw during a roving patrol along NAIA Avenue, Barangay 194, Pasay City.
Recovered from their possession were one piece of cut FSF copper cable, 1,200 pairs x 0.5 gauge, approximately two meters long, with an estimated value of P133,305.38, and one metal hacksaw.
The recovered cable was subsequently verified as belonging to a telecommunications company.
The suspects and recovered evidence were later turned over to Sub-Station 8 (Airport), Pasay City Police Station, where they were informed of the alleged violation and apprised of their constitutional rights in a language known and understood by them.
They will undergo physical examination at the Pasay City General Hospital, while the case will be referred to the Investigation and Detection Management Section of Pasay City Police Station for proper investigation and disposition.