Two men were arrested by police officers for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10515, or the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013, after they were reportedly caught carrying cut telecommunications cable wires in Pasay City early Wednesday morning.

Nabbed were alias Roofer, 30; and alias Aljon, 32—both residents of Pildera II, Pasay City.

The suspects were initially placed under custody by barangay tanods at about 8 a.m. after they were reportedly seen emerging from a manhole while carrying cable wire and a metal hacksaw during a roving patrol along NAIA Avenue, Barangay 194, Pasay City.