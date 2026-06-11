NAIA set for full airline migration by end-June

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is on track to complete the migration of all international airlines to the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) Advance Passenger Information (API) System by the end of the month, with only 11 carriers left to comply.

New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the private operator of the country’s main gateway, said Thursday 34 international airlines are already connected to the BI platform, allowing them to transmit passenger information before flights arrive or depart.

“Full airline compliance with the BI requirement is needed to support advance passenger screening, improve processing at immigration counters, and help enable the wider use of BI’s immigration e-gates at the airport,” NNIC said in a statement.

The e-gates were procured by NNIC as part of its broader modernization program for NAIA.

The BI has ordered all remaining international carriers operating in the Philippines to complete their API connectivity and begin regular transmission of passenger data by 30 June.

Once all airlines are connected, the airport expects to fully leverage automated border control systems, reducing processing times and easing passenger flows at one of Southeast Asia’s busiest gateways.

NNIC said it will continue working with the BI, airlines and other airport stakeholders to complete the remaining integrations ahead of the June deadline and deliver “faster, safer, and more efficient passenger processing” at NAIA.