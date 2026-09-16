BI operatives conducted an inspection after posing as clients inquiring about an electric vehicle (e-vehicle). Upon entering the establishment, they found the two Japanese nationals performing work without the necessary immigration documents and subsequently placed them under arrest.

Following inquest proceedings before BI lawyers, Goto and Tsutsumi were turned over to the BI Warden’s Facility in Bicutan, Taguig City, where they will remain in custody pending deportation proceedings.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado reminded foreign nationals seeking employment in the Philippines to secure the appropriate immigration documents before engaging in any work.

“Foreign nationals who wish to work in the Philippines must secure the proper work permit and visa before engaging in any employment. The BI will continue to conduct operations against those who violate our immigration laws,” Viado said.

Viado also called on establishments employing foreign nationals to ensure that their workers have valid and appropriate immigration documents, warning that violators will be held accountable under the law. NEIL ALCOBER