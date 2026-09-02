BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Acting Mayor Faustino Olowan announced the suspension of face-to-face classes from preschool to Grade 12 on Thursday, 3 September 2026.

Olowan declared the suspension due to expected weather conditions, noting that a follow-up announcement will be made early Thursday morning depending on the situation.

Benguet Governor Melchor Daguines Diclas, through Executive Order No. 2026-68, ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school, including the Alternative Learning System (ALS), in both private and public educational institutions across Benguet tomorrow, 3 September 2026, due to inclement weather.

Schools are encouraged to implement alternative learning modalities and other continuity measures to ensure learning continues while in-person classes are suspended.

Benguet, including Baguio City, is under a yellow rainfall warning until tomorrow afternoon, according to PAGASA.