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BAGUIO CITY — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority and Japan-based Zip Infrastructure Co. Ltd. have agreed to advance plans for a proposed self-driven cable car system at Camp John Hay.
BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang and Zip Infrastructure President and CEO Takamasa Suchi signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Tokyo on 5 October.
Under the agreement, the two sides will establish a framework to assess a potential joint venture using Zip Infrastructure’s self-driven cable car technology, known as Zippar.
The cooperation will cover feasibility studies, technical requirements, as well as possible investment and financing arrangements for the project.
The proposed pilot line builds on a partnership that began in 2024 to study whether a self-driven cable car system could be operated within Camp John Hay to improve mobility in the area.
Officials from John Hay Management Corp., Zip Infrastructure, the Philippine Embassy in Japan, the Department of Trade and Industry and the BCDA board witnessed the signing.