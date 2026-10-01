Remulla said the group’s reported charitable activities would not excuse alleged criminal acts, including robberies and the recruitment of young people into illegal activities.

“I will really arrest them, all those who groom children to be criminals,” he said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government is finalizing a nationwide list of people allegedly involved in recruiting minors for TBS, Remulla said. Authorities plan to make the names public once the list is completed.

Remulla earlier said TBS has a presence in all local government units in Metro Manila and in 78 provinces, based on government intelligence. He has accused the group of recruiting teenagers and using robberies, including convenience store holdups, as initiation activities.

He said he was open to dialogue with the group but insisted that any talks must include a commitment to stop activities authorities consider criminal.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police were pursuing an intelligence-driven operation aimed at identifying recruiters and preventing the group from expanding its influence among minors.

“We must detect recruitment early, coordinate with schools and local authorities, and take lawful action before these groups become deeply rooted in our communities,” Nartatez said.

The DILG and PNP also urged parents to monitor their children’s online communications for possible recruitment attempts.