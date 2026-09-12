“He will undergo medical assessment, with PGH to submit its findings and recommendations to the Sandiganbayan,” he added.

Earlier, at about 7 a.m., BJMP transport vehicles and an ambulance arrived at Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

Past 8 a.m., BJMP personnel were seen stationed outside the hospital’s outpatient care center, where Romualdez was expected to exit. Minutes later, the officers suddenly dispersed and boarded their transport vehicles.

Two ambulances then followed, with the former Speaker reportedly inside the last vehicle. Members of the media attempted to get a glimpse of Romualdez, but the ambulance curtains were drawn.

An ambulance believed to be carrying Romualdez entered the PGH compound at around 8:35 a.m.

PGH officials were tasked by the Sandiganbayan Third Division to assess whether Romualdez needs medical confinement following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him. Otherwise, he could be detained at the Quezon City Jail.

Romualdez’s doctors told the anti-graft court that he needed to remain confined in a medical facility. Among the illnesses cited by his doctors were fluctuating blood pressure and the risk of a stroke. He also reportedly exhibited signs of depressive disorder with anxiety.

The PGH doctors were ordered to submit their assessment of Romualdez’s health by 13 September, with PGH Director Dr. Gerardo D. Legaspi or another representative delivering the assessment to the court the following day.

“The BJMP will await further court orders and will implement his transfer to the Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Payatas, Quezon City, upon order of the court,” Bustinera said.

Romualdez is facing a P7.4-billion plunder charge in connection with the flood control scam filed by the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday. He was served the arrest warrant at Cardinal Santos Medical Center on Monday night, where he was confined after suffering “a cardiovascular event, unstable blood pressure, and an anxiety attack,” as confirmed by Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.