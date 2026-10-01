Remulla said Gracioso had undergone a polygraph examination at the NBI and challenged the Velasco couple to take the same test.

“But the polygraph is not admissible in court. Still, I dare the Velasco couple to come and take the same polygraph so we can see who is really telling the truth,” Remulla told reporters at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag earlier said Gracioso passed a polygraph test covering his identity and links to the personalities he named, but clarified that the examination did not by itself establish the truth of his allegations.

Remulla acknowledged that Gracioso had a “tainted past” after being dismissed from the police service, but said authorities were continuing to verify his claims.

The interior secretary also claimed the Velascos were in Niseko, Japan.

“They are in Niseko, Japan. That’s the information that we have,” Remulla said.

Bureau of Immigration records showed Velasco left the Philippines for Japan on 30 August and did not return on his expected 14 September date. His wife also left the country, although reports have differed on her destination.

The NBI is continuing to investigate Gracioso’s allegations, including his claim that he delivered cash to Vice President Duterte and other members of her family.