The lawmakers asked the NBI to investigate at least 30 online accounts, including those of Cho Moreno, MP Miko Pogay and Kiffy Chu, over content they said may violate the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability and the Safe Spaces Act.

Cendaña also urged authorities to investigate online bullying, harassment, ridicule and discrimination against persons with disabilities.

The lawmaker, who is a stroke survivor and openly gay, said he has personally experienced what he described as “relentless online attacks” and “dehumanizing remarks.”

Cendaña said he had long ignored insults and humiliating remarks directed at him but decided to act after fellow members of the PWD community urged him not to let such attacks go unaddressed.

He said ignoring the attacks could normalize insults and humiliation directed at persons with disabilities.

Cendaña said the “common thread” among accounts targeting him appeared to be their disagreement with his political views.

He also linked the attacks concerning his physical appearance to remarks made by Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa following Cendaña’s filing of an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte in 2024.

Cendaña stressed that his complaint was not solely about his personal experiences but also sought to highlight discrimination experienced by other persons with disabilities.

Before filing the NBI complaint, Cendaña also submitted a letter-complaint to the National Council on Disability Affairs, asking it to address what he described as “dehumanizing attacks” against him and broader online harassment targeting PWDs.