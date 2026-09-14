“Maliwanag na si Sara ay paldo, pero ang tanong, nasaan ang mga resibo?” Nasaan ang mga papeles na nagtuturo kung saan galing ang mga ito at nagpapatunay na ang mga ito ay legal at lehitimo?” said ” Akbayan President Rafaela David.

David cited Anti-Money Laundering Council records showing ₱6.77 billion in 663 covered and suspicious transactions involving accounts linked to Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio, from 2006 to 2025.

Akbayan also pointed to the alleged irregular use and liquidation of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, saying the issues should be examined alongside the wealth allegations.

“Kung walang resibo, ang pagkapaldo ni Sara ay ilehitimo. Sara Duterte must be held accountable, not because of who she is, but because of what the evidence shows,” David said.

Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura earlier told lawmakers that the reports covered 630 covered transactions and 33 suspicious transactions involving Duterte and Carpio. Duterte's accounts accounted for about ₱3.77 billion of the reported transactions, while about ₱2.99 billion was linked to Carpio from 2006 to 2025.

However, Duterte's Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth showed no declared cash on hand or cash in bank from 2019 to 2024, even as the AMLC recorded transactions involving her accounts during the period.

Her declared net worth rose from about ₱55.6 million in 2019 to ₱88.5 million in 2024, according to records presented during the House impeachment proceedings. ###