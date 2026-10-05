As part of the program, 119 member-beneficiaries of Alyansa ng mga Samahan sa Sitio Mendez Baesa Inc. in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City, were recognized as recipients of individual transfer certificates of title under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program.

Ten representatives received the titles on behalf of the association.

The community’s housing project dates back to the late 1970s, when residents first occupied the area. Their homeowners association was later organized in the late 1980s, with the project taken out in 1992 with assistance from the Quezon City government and other stakeholders.

The NHA also awarded housing certificates to 10 beneficiaries, including five from Navotas Homes 3 and five from Disiplina Village-Arkong Bato.

“As we celebrate this year’s National Shelter Month, let us remember that our mission goes beyond providing roofs over people's heads,” Aliling said.

He added that the government’s housing program is aimed at providing safe, decent and affordable shelter and building communities where families can thrive.

The opening also featured exhibits from DHSUD and its attached agencies on housing assistance, financing, homeownership and other shelter-related services. The exhibits will run from 5 to 8 October.

National Shelter Month activities will continue throughout October under the theme “Tahanan. Pamayanan. Kinabukasan.”