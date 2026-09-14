The event is scheduled for 8 December at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan and will combine tennis matches with entertainment and activities for fans.

Eala will headline the event in a marquee exhibition match against Indonesian tennis standout Janice Tjen.

The match will give local fans a chance to watch two of Southeast Asia’s rising tennis talents compete on Philippine soil.

The event is also expected to feature emerging Filipino tennis players, giving younger athletes an opportunity to take part in the celebration.