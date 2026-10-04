As ASEAN chair, the Philippines is expected to push an agenda linking immediate energy security with long-term resilience, including stronger regional electricity connections, petroleum supply preparedness, energy diversification, efficiency and investment.

“For the Philippines, this moment presents an opportunity to bring greater urgency and purpose to regional cooperation: strengthen preparedness for energy emergencies while accelerating the investments, infrastructure, and technologies needed for a more secure energy future,” the ASEAN Secretariat said.

Preparatory meetings of senior energy officials will be held on 5 and 6 October, including sessions involving ASEAN Plus Three and East Asia Summit participating countries.

A key priority will be the ASEAN Power Grid, including efforts to operationalize an enhanced memorandum of understanding, develop a regional planning framework and advance plans for submarine power cables.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said regional cooperation is crucial as disruptions in global energy markets can quickly affect fuel prices, industries and household expenses.

“Energy security is a shared challenge. What happens in global energy markets can quickly reach our shores, affecting the cost and availability of fuel, disrupting industries, and putting pressure on households,” Garin said.

The meetings will also advance the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026-2030, covering energy security, cleaner and more diverse energy sources, efficiency, infrastructure and a just energy transition.

Running alongside the ministerial meetings is the 26th ASEAN Energy Business Forum, which is expected to gather more than 1,500 delegates from government, industry, financial institutions, technology companies and development partners.

The forum carries the theme “Clean Energy Unlocked: A Stronger ASEAN,” with the subtheme “Driving Innovation and Investment Toward a Sustainable Energy Future.”