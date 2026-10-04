It was a night filled with familiar faces, celebrated names and some of Philippine entertainment’s most respected talents as the Golden Screen Awards returned to the spotlight after a decade-long absence.
The Multi-Media Press Society of the Philippines (MMPRESS) staged the Golden Screen Awards: Dekada Awards 2026 on October 4 at the MMFF Auditorium in Pasig City, bringing together an impressive gathering of actors, filmmakers, producers and industry leaders.
More than simply reviving an awards ceremony, the star-studded event became a celebration of Philippine cinema’s achievements over the last 10 years.
A total of 32 Dekada Awardees were recognized for performances and creative contributions that earned major distinctions in the Philippines and abroad. The gathering also reunited generations of artists whose work has helped define Filipino cinema during the past decade.
Among the biggest names honored were Maricel Soriano, Aga Muhlach, Judy Ann Santos, Marian Rivera, Vilma Santos-Recto, Charo Santos-Concio, Piolo Pascual, Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Daniel Padilla, John Arcilla and Dennis Trillo.
Trillo emerged as a particularly notable honoree, becoming the only artist to receive two trophies during the evening. He was recognized for his acclaimed performances in “Felix Manalo” in 2015 and “Green Bones” in 2024.
The occasion also carried a sense of history for Trillo, Soriano, Muhlach and Santos, who were previously honored by the Golden Screen Awards in 2013 and returned to receive recognition more than a decade later.
Beyond its roster of screen stars, the Dekada Awards paid tribute to filmmakers who have strengthened the reputation of Philippine cinema internationally. Acclaimed directors Brillante Mendoza, Lav Diaz and Erik Matti were among those recognized for their contributions behind the camera.
Major film companies were likewise part of the celebration, with Regal Entertainment, Viva Films and Star Cinema Productions receiving recognition for their continuing contributions to the local movie industry.
Adding an artistic and environmentally conscious element to the comeback were the special trophies presented to the honorees. The awards were fashioned from repurposed and upcycled scrap materials and designed by an Ivatan artist.
The October 4 ceremony marked a new chapter for the Golden Screen Awards while looking back at a decade that produced internationally recognized films, career-defining performances and memorable milestones for Philippine cinema.
Golden Screen Awards: Dekada Awards 2026 honorees
Best Actress honorees:
Marian Rivera
Maricel Soriano
Vilma Santos-Recto
Jaclyn Jose
Judy Ann Santos
Hasmine Killip
Joanna Ampil
Janine Gutierrez
Alessandra de Rossi
Charo Santos-Concio
LJ Reyes
Max Eigenmann
Charlie Dizon
Nadine Lustre
Kathryn Bernardo
Best Actor honorees:
Aga Muhlach
Allen Dizon
Daniel Padilla
Dennis Trillo
Elijah Canlas
John Arcilla
Noel Trinidad
Paolo Ballesteros
Piolo Pascual
Vince Tañada
Outstanding directors:
Brillante Mendoza
Lav Diaz
Erik Matti
Production houses:
Regal Entertainment
Viva Films
Star Cinema Productions
With its comeback drawing together some of the brightest and most accomplished figures in entertainment, the Golden Screen Awards: Dekada Awards 2026 proved to be both a star-studded reunion and a salute to a remarkable decade in Philippine cinema.
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