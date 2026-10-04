The official, who is not authorized to publicly speak on behalf of the department, said the issue must be considered within the existing national rules governing the basic education calendar and the specific circumstances under which localized class suspensions may be ordered.

The official stressed that the question is not whether local governments may recognize teachers or facilitate their participation in Teachers’ Day activities, but whether the observance itself constitutes sufficient legal basis for a local chief executive to suspend classes.

The issue has emerged as local governments take different approaches to the 5 October observance.

The Presidential Communications Office on 4 October warned against a circulating graphic claiming that there would be a nationwide suspension of classes and work on Monday for World Teachers’ Day, describing the graphic as fake.

The absence of a nationwide suspension does not prevent local governments from issuing localized directives under the applicable rules.

Republic Act No. 10743 declares 5 October of every year as National Teachers’ Day and identifies it as a special working holiday.

The law directs heads of government agencies and instrumentalities, including local government units, to encourage and afford sufficient time and opportunities for their employees to participate in activities celebrating National Teachers’ Day.

It also designates the Department of Education as the lead agency in preparing and implementing the annual program of activities.

RA 10743, however, does not expressly declare 5 October a no-class day or provide a blanket authorization for mayors to suspend classes solely because of the observance.

The distinction is important because recognition of a national observance and the legal authority to cancel or suspend classes are separate questions.

Republic Act No. 9155, or the Governance of Basic Education Act of 2001, establishes the national governance framework for basic education, including the authority of the Education Secretary over national educational policies and standards.

DepEd Order No. 009, series of 2026, meanwhile, provides the guidelines for the implementation of the three-term school calendar for School Year 2026-2027.

The national framework does not, however, mean that local chief executives have no authority whatsoever over class suspensions.

Executive Order No. 66, series of 2012, expressly provides for localized cancellation or suspension of classes and work in government offices under specified circumstances.

In the absence of typhoon signal warnings from PAGASA, the order allows localized cancellation or suspension to be implemented by local chief executives, as chairpersons of their respective local disaster risk reduction and management councils, particularly in flood-prone or high-risk areas and in coordination with PAGASA and the NDRRMC.

It also provides for cancellation or suspension during disasters and calamities under specified circumstances.

DepEd's class-suspension framework likewise recognizes localized decisions under specified conditions involving hazards and emergencies.

The question raised by the DILG Central Office official is therefore narrower: whether National Teachers’ Day, standing alone, constitutes a sufficient basis for a mayoral class suspension.

That question has already prompted several local governments to revisit their earlier directives.

In Infanta, Pangasinan, the municipal government revoked Executive Order No. 101, series of 2026, which had provided for the suspension of classes.

In its public notice, the municipality said the order was officially revoked after Mayor Virgilio F. Vallarta was informed of the matter and after the local government reviewed the applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines governing class suspensions.

The municipality said the order would no longer be implemented and apologized for any confusion or inconvenience caused to students, parents, teachers and residents.

The revocation followed a review of the legal and administrative basis for the earlier directive. It does not, by itself, constitute an admission of wrongdoing by the local government.

In Godod, Zamboanga del Norte, the municipal government initially issued Executive Order No. 0041, series of 2026, suspending classes for 5 October.

The municipality subsequently cancelled the order.

The original issuance therefore forms part of the sequence of events but is no longer an operative suspension directive.

In Laoang, Northern Samar, the municipal government likewise recalled and rescinded an earlier order suspending classes and work for teaching and non-teaching personnel on 5 October.