Collections were also P55.735 billion, or 7.9 percent, higher than in the same period in 2025.

In September alone, the BoC collected P93.339 billion, exceeding its P89.184-billion monthly target by P4.155 billion, or 4.7 percent.

The September figure was also P13.056 billion, or 16.3 percent, higher than the collection recorded in the same month last year.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno credited bureau personnel for the performance and said the agency remains on track toward its P1-trillion collection goal.

“To all our men and women in the Bureau of Customs, the P1-trillion goal is ambitious, but our performance shows that we are on the right track,” Nepomuceno said.

He said the target should be treated as a shared mission across the bureau, adding that higher collections help fund government services and programs.

“Every peso we properly collect goes back to our people, supporting the services and programs they need,” he said.