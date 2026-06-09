PAGASA monitors potential LPAs as monsoon rains hit Luzon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Tuesday that no low-pressure areas are currently being monitored for tropical cyclone formation. However, forecasts on the Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential indicate up to two tropical cyclones could develop or enter the region this June, each with a low to medium chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms to the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA issued advisories for potential flash floods and rain-induced landslides in these areas, specifically warning communities to prepare for moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the forecast indicates partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, with isolated downpours caused by localized thunderstorms.

Marine conditions in northern Luzon are expected to be moderate to rough, driven by strong south-to-southwesterly winds generating wave heights up to 3.1 meters. The bureau advised operators of small vessels in these seaboards to exercise caution. The rest of the archipelago will experience slight to moderate coastal waters.