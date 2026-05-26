DSWD monitors LPA outside PAR

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Tuesday that it is monitoring the low-pressure area (LPA) near the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), with more than 4.7 million family food packs (FFPs) ready for possible distribution to Filipino families.
“The DSWD is currently monitoring the LPA outside our country. According to PAGASA, there is a strong possibility that it will become a tropical cyclone,” said DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao.
The agency spokesperson added that the DSWD is prepared to promptly deliver assistance, with more than 4.7 million prepositioned family food packs (FFPs) stored in various warehouses nationwide.
According to Dumlao, the national government assured that worst-case scenarios will no longer reach during disasters, highlighting the availability of relief items in all parts of the country that can be promptly distributed to affected communities.
The DSWD also maintained stockpiles of other food items valued at approximately ₱589 million, non-food relief items amounting to more than ₱735 million, and additional non-food supplies worth over ₱153 million.
Meanwhile, the agency also reported ₱923 million standby funds allocated for disaster response operations.
“In total, the DSWD has standby funds and stockpiles amounting to more than ₱5.3 billion that can be utilized in case Typhoon Domeng enters the country and causes damage,” Dumlao said.