Luzon experienced scattered rains on Wednesday due to a Low Pressure Area (LPA), which may emerge into the West Philippine Sea or dissipate before moving farther away from land, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported.

"This morning, the LPA crossed the Bicol Region, and as of 3 [p.m.] in the afternoon, it was last spotted in the vicinity of the municipality of Macalelon, Quezon Province," PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said in the 5:00 p.m. weather update.

"Within the next 12 hours, or later tonight, the weather disturbance is expected to continue moving west-northwest and may emerge into the West Philippine Sea by early tomorrow morning and there is a possibility that it will dissipate before it can move farther away from our landmass," he added.