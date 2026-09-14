GMR is pursuing the airport project in partnership with Cavitex Holdings Inc. as part of its broader expansion in Philippine aviation and transport infrastructure.

The government said SPIA could generate about P500 billion in indirect economic impact, while providing a new gateway to help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and improve connectivity across the Greater Capital Region.

The project is also projected to generate $300 million to $500 million in government revenues and create between 10,000 and 15,000 jobs.

Roque said the government welcomed GMR’s continued confidence in the Philippines, noting that the group has invested more than P36 billion in the country since 2014, including airport developments in Cebu and Clark.

Go said continued investment in aviation infrastructure would be important in expanding the country’s capacity for economic growth.

GMR is also exploring opportunities to upgrade airport clusters in Bacolod, Tacloban, Busuanga and Laoag to support trade, tourism and regional development.